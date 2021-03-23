LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heaven Can Wait Animal Society on Tuesday said they reunited a "long"-lost cat with his owner in Las Vegas.
According to the rescue, a volunteer trapper was scanning cats in the community when they came across a microchip in Oreo, a black and white tuxedo cat.
They said Oreo journeyed 236 miles from Corona, California to where he was found in Las Vegas. Oreo was recently reunited with his family.
It wasn't immediately clear how the cat got to California.
