LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- March 2 is deemed "National Blackjack Day" and casinos around the country will be offering a host of activities for gamblers looking to play.
Rampart Casino in Summerlin is offering lessons, themed drinks, food and prizes.
"National Blackjack Day" is celebrated on March 2 date because of the 3:2 payout the game offers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.