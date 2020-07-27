UPDATE (JULY 27) -- In a January court hearing, rapper Fetty Wap, legally known as Willie Maxwell, agreed to 75 hours of community service in exchange for having the case dismissed.
On July 27, court records indicate the community service had been completed and the state dismissed the criminal case against him.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded not guilty for allegedly hitting a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.
During his arraignment on Oct. 31, his bench trial was scheduled for Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m., according to court records.
The rapper, legally known as Willie Maxwell, 28, was arrested on Sept. 1 around 8:30 a.m. for the alleged assault. TMZ reported Maxwell punched the valet at least three times.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Maxwell had three battery charges for three different employees he allegedly hit.
(2) comments
Another sue crazy person. Animals will be animals. The last time a casino tried to keep it property clean, the animal sued the casino for discrimination. The law suit is with the animal, not his employer.
The employee should sue the casino. The casinos know full well how these people behave, yet allow their presence and their threatening harmful nature to be exposed to the employees.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.