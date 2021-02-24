LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas now has a "vending machine" for cars.
Carvana officially launched it's new structure Feb. 24. The glass building is 11 stories tall and has a 39-vehicle capacity.
Customers will be able to buy and sell cars online, then pick them up at the structure. Locals can also choose home delivery.
The company is adding a Las Vegas twist to their new Nevada location. Upon arrival, customers will be handed a coin to insert into a slot machine, which will activate the vending process.
This is the first of its kind structure in Nevada, although Carvana has similar buildings in other states.
The car vending machine is located at 3720 Morgan Cashman's Way. Location hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.carvana.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.