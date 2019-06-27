LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several models, including Carmen Electra and Lucy Pinder, filed lawsuits in federal court against five Las Vegas strip clubs for using their photos for advertising without permission or payment.
The lawsuits were filed against Crazy Horse III, Spearmint Rhino, the Can Can Room, Girls of Glitter Gulch and Play It Again, Sam's in Nevada District Court.
"Had each Plaintiff been afforded the opportunity to consider whether to consent and release rights as to the use of any image, each Plaintiff would have promptly and unequivocally declined," the complaint against the Can Can Room stated.
Electra and Pinder claimed the Can Can Room "pirated" their photos on social media and promotional materials, according to one of the court documents. Electra also made the same accusations against Play It Again, Sam's.
According to the complaints, the clubs' use of the models' images violated the Lanham Act. The law prohibits "false or misleading use of a person's image for purposes of advertising." Nevada's Right of Publicity Statute was also violated, according to documents, as the statue protects a person's privacy.
In the complaint against Glitter Gulch, Eva Pepaj, Rachel Koren, Tiffany Gray and Pinder allege their photos were used for advertising and social media purposes before the club closed in 2016. Several other models made the same allegations against Spearmint Rhino and Crazy Horse III.
Despite requests from the models to remove the photos, the images remained on the clubs' social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to court documents. Each of the lawsuits stated the use of the models' photos implied they were affiliated with the clubs, despite having no association with the businesses.
"Each Plaintiff Model seeks to control the use and dissemination of her image and, thus, actively participates in vetting and selecting modeling, acting, brand spokesperson, or hosting engagements," each suit claimed.
In each complaint, all the clubs were called "unapologetic, chronic, and habitual" infringes.
The woman are seeking more than $75,000 in damages for allegations of false advertising and endorsement, violating Nevada's Right to Publicity Statute and negligence, according to court documents.
