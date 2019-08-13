LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Carl's Jr. is giving people the chance to try a plant-based burger.
Customers will have the opportunity on Thursday to try the Beyond Famous Star burger for free.
To receive the offer, customers who say "Beyond Upgrade" with the purchase of a large drink Thursday will receive a free Beyond Famous Star, at participating restaurants while supplies last.
Carl's Jr. has sold more than 4.4 million Beyond Famous Stars to date since the item's launch in December.
