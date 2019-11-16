LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with McCarran International Airport said several cars were affected from a fire inside the Terminal 3 parking garage on Saturday morning.
Airport officials said reports about the car fire came in around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department were called and firefighters responded to the scene.
Fire in the airport parking lot! Yikes. #LasVegas #Mccarron pic.twitter.com/bISlYkhlD6— Chris Ritchie (@iamchrisritchie) November 16, 2019
The fire from the initial car spread to other parked vehicles, affecting six other cars, McCarran officials said.
The fire was put out by 12 p.m. and crews were working to clear the area.
Airport officials said it was not immediately known what caused the fire. There was also no word of any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
