HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson fire officials said a car was destroyed after a fire near Henderson Executive Airport early Thursday morning.
According to Henderson Fire Department spokesperson Kathleen Richards, crews were called to the area of Via Inspirada and Volunteer Boulevard about 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 29.
When firefighters arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, Richards said. Crews were able to quickly douse the flames and put the fire out.
No injuries were reported, but the car was destroyed.
Richards said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
