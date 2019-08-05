LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were investigating Monday after a car crashed into a fence.
At 11:09 a.m., Metro received a call about a car that had crashed into the fence in front of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, 1501 Las Vegas Blvd North.
One person was injured and transported to UMC, Metro said.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.