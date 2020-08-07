LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car crashed into a power pole early Friday morning, causing an NV Energy power outage in the area west of the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near S. Valley View Boulevard and W. Twain Avenue.
Officers arrived and found a woman near the vehicle, which has crashed into a power pole. The woman was identified as the driver and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
NV Energy was on scene to investigate the outage and restore power, police said. An outage map from NV Energy showed around 1,800 customers without power as of 5:30 a.m.
By 6:45 a.m., NV Energy estimated about 1,100 customers without power due to the crash.
The crash remains under ivnestigation.
(2) comments
Real winner!
Another drugged up WOMAN perhaps!?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.