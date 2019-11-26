HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Authorities from Nye County chased a car reported as stolen into the Las Vegas Valley on Monday night, ending with two arrests in Henderson.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a stolen vehicle around 6:58 p.m. Nov. 25 in the area of State Route 372 and State Route 160.
Deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, then the driver took off, according to police.
According to Henderson Police spokesperson Officer Rod Pena, the car was observed as a "cold plate," meaning the plates didn't match the car they were on.
HPD officers, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol were all called to assist. Las Vegas Police spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler said its officers did not participate in the chase.
NCSO said construction on State Route 160, also known as Blue Diamond Road, led to police following at a distance into Las Vegas in order to keep other motorists safe.
NCSO said they then followed the car onto I-215 toward Henderson. The driver attempted to exit the vehicle near St. Rose Parkway and Spencer, but was unsuccessful.
The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Eliberto Flores, eventually stopped at Seven Hills between St. Rose and Warm Springs and attempted to flee on foot again. Nye County officials said they stopped Flores and arrested him as he exited the vehicle.
The passenger, 50-year-old Michelle Elvenia, struggled with police, according to NCSO. Nye County deputies broke the window and removed and arrested Elvenia.
Both Flores and Elvenia are Las Vegas residents, according to police.
Nye County officials said Flores was driving more than 120 mph during the pursuit. Police said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car during a search.
HPD and Metro previously said three people were arrested, though Nye County officials said the third occupant of the vehicle was just trying to get a ride and cooperated with police.
Flores faces charges of eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault, resisting arrest and using another identity to avoid prosecution, along with other vehicle and traffic violations.
Elvenia faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory to a crime after the fact, using another identity to avoid prosecution and resisting arrest.
As of 9:20 p.m. Nov. 25, the scene was clear.
(3) comments
Good job law enforcement officers! Learning new phrase cold plate !🙂
Should've pitted them off a bridge
Shoot and kill those type of waste and it takes care of matters with no questions needing to be asked to the garbage
