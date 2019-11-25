HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Authorities from Nye County chased a car reported as stolen into the Las Vegas Valley on Monday night, ending with three arrests in Henderson.
KPVM-TV in Pahrump reported about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 that Nye County Sheriff's Department was involved in a high-speed car chase reaching 120 mph on Highway 160 toward Las Vegas.
Deputies attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle, then the driver took off, the station said.
According to Henderson Police spokesperson Officer Rod Pena, the car was observed as a "cold plate," meaning the plates didn't match the car they were on.
HPD officers, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol were all called to assist. Las Vegas Police spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler said its officers did not participate in the chase.
Nye County deputies chased the vehicle to St. Rose Parkway and Seven Hills Drive. The three suspects then got out and tried to make a run for it, but the foot chase ended shortly after with an arrest by the deputies.
As of 9:20 p.m., the scene was clear.
