LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A vehicle hit a fuel tanker and caught fire after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley late Thursday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 14 near South Durango Drive and West Arby Avenue.
LVMPD Lt. Ken Nogle said a fuel tank truck driver made an illegal U-turn and a sedan hit the truck. The sedan caught fire but the truck didn't catch fire or leak fuel.
Nogle said fire officials quickly put out the fire. The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.
Nogle said the truck driver was issued a citation. Although it was determined the driver of the sedan wasn't at fault, Nogle said they were impaired and subsequently arrested.
