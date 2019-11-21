LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Canyon Springs High School players, coaches and parents will have to wait until Friday to learn their playoff fate following Thursday's appeal hearing.

Nevada Interscholastic Activities Associations (NIAA) and Clark County School District officials met Nov. 21 to review the forfeiture ruling against Canyon Springs's varsity football team.

Arbor View High School lost in the 4A Mountain Region playoffs to Canyon Springs by six points, but several days after the game, the team's quarterback was deemed ineligible.

Canyon Springs HS challenges forfeit ruling playoff victory Clark County School District officials forced a North Las Vegas High School football team to forfeit the playoffs.

"Canyon Springs has presented their case in terms of the appeal before the hearings officer, they presented a spirited defense...We looked at both sides of the issue" said NIAA Executive Director Bart Thompson.

Friday's game between Arbor View and Desert Pines high schools is still scheduled for 7 p.m., however if the appeal hearing goes in favor of Canyon Springs, the Pioneers will play Desert Pines next week.

Arbor View Aggies head coach Matt Gerber said Friday's game is the focus.

NIAA officials and members from the CCSD athletic department are expected to communicate with both Arbor View and Canyon Springs throughout day Friday.

A final decision was expected by noon on Friday.