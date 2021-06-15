LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Calling all artists!
Meow Wolf Las Vegas is looking to bring more art to public places. The company has opened a call for submissions to be displayed on billboards across the Las Vegas Valley.
Artists of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds are welcomed to participate. Each piece is asked to incorporate the theme "Portals & Pathways."
Submissions will be accepted through Monday, August 2.
For more information visit: SaveArtSpace.org/MeowWolf .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.