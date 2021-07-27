LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you've wanted to try your hand in acting, a local theater has an opportunity for you.
The Public Fit Theater is seeking actors for its upcoming season.
People of all experience levels are welcome to audition. Auditions will take place August 6 and 7. Click here for how to get involved.
