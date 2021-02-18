LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An iconic Southern California doughnut shop is expanding to Las Vegas.
Beloved Los Angeles donut shop Randy's Donuts plans to open seven locations in the Las Vegas Valley, the company announced Thursday.
According to a news release, owners have purchased an existing drive-thru restaurant at 2170 South Rainbow and vacant land at the intersection of Blue Diamond and Cameron – both with an anticipated opening date in early fall and winter of 2021.
The Blue Diamond location has already received approval to build as a drive-thru location. According to planning documents, the restaurant is also expected to include its iconic large doughnut sign, set to be 19 feet high and illuminated by lights.
Additionally, the company says that Randy’s Donuts is currently negotiating leases for 5 additional locations throughout the region to be opened in 2022.
Randy’s says it is also working with a gaming company in Southern Nevada to open additional stores in several casinos. The additional stand-alone and casino locations will be announced once finalized, according to the company.
