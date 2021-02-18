LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An iconic southern California doughnut shop is coming to Las Vegas.
According to Clark County public records, Randy's Donuts plans on opening a location on Blue Diamond Road near Decatur Boulevard. The 1,500 square-foot restaurant will also offer drive-thru service, according to a zoning application.
The restaurant is also expected to include its iconic large doughnut sign, set to be 19 feet high and illuminated by lights.
Representatives with Randy's Donuts have yet to officially confirm the expansion Thursday morning.
