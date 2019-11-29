LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While shoppers visiting Las Vegas this Black Friday will be heading home with their wallets a little lighter, one lucky woman now has some extra cash in her pocket.

A woman from San Jose, Calif., won the top prize on a quarter Wheel of Fortune game Friday night, according to a release from The Cosmopolitan. The woman won $204,671 after playing $15 at the machine.

A repeat guest of The Cosmopolitan, the woman told the resort the funds will come in handy for her as she is in the process of moving.

