LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While shoppers visiting Las Vegas this Black Friday will be heading home with their wallets a little lighter, one lucky woman now has some extra cash in her pocket.
A woman from San Jose, Calif., won the top prize on a quarter Wheel of Fortune game Friday night, according to a release from The Cosmopolitan. The woman won $204,671 after playing $15 at the machine.
A repeat guest of The Cosmopolitan, the woman told the resort the funds will come in handy for her as she is in the process of moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.