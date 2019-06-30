GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (FOX5) -- National Park Service officials said a man from California was reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park on Friday.
Peter Francis Schwab, 66, of Healdsburg, California, was last seen on June 28 on a river trip near mile marker 167 on a small beach just down the river from National Canyon, NPS said.
According to park officials, Schwab was reported missing after a day hike to the Narrows, and was last seen wearing a tan, full-brim hat, a white long-sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts and Teva shoes/sandals.
NPS added Schwab is about six-feet tall and has grey hair and hazel eyes.
Park rangers are currently searching for the missing hiker. Any tips that can help locate Schwab can be sent to NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.