LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced Monday morning that it will sell the Rio Hotel & Casino for $516.3 million to New York-based real estate group.
Caesars Entertainment said in a statement that they will continue to operate the Rio under a lease for at least two years with a rent of $45 million.
Caesars could operate the Rio past the end of the lease, according to a statement by the company.
"This deal allows Caesars Entertainment to focus our resources on strengthening our attractive portfolio of recently renovated Strip properties and is expected to result in incremental EBITDA at those properties," CEO of Caesars Entertainment Tony Rodio said in a statement. "The retention of the World Series of Poker and retention of Caesars Rewards customers are all factors that make this a valuable transaction for Caesars."
Caesars announced in June they would merge with Eldorado Resorts in a $17.3 billion deal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
