LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will be getting an updated look this year.
The casino announced it would begin renovations to the main entrance of the property starting in July. Caesars Palace officials said the renovation will be a multimillion-dollar project.
The main entrance to the property will now have a dramatic dome ceiling and a 15-foot statue of Augustus Caesar. There will also be two new gaming pits flanking the main entrance, a new lobby bar and a renovation to the table games floor.
Caesars Palace said the following changes would come as part of the renovation:
- Main valet off Las Vegas Blvd. will accommodate Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members only
- The Colosseum valet (ground floor of the Caesars Palace self-parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive) will accommodate all valet guests
- Rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be relocated to the exit doors next to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden
- Express hotel check-in/check-out kiosks will be placed at all available entrances
“Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we’re proud to continue that legacy with a full reimagining of our main entrance,” Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney said. “Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world’s most iconic destinations is no small task, and we’re excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests.”
Most of the project will be complete by New Year's Eve, officials said.
