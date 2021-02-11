LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking for a job in fine dining, Caesars is hiring.
Caesars Entertainment is hosting a virtual hiring event towards to end of February.
Caesars is opening a new restaurant by Bobby Flay called Amalfi. They're looking for fine dining experience for multiple different positions.
You can go to Caesar's website Caesarsjobs.com and search for 'Amalfi' to see all the different positions. They'll be selecting candidates to do 1-on-1 virtual interviews from those that apply.
The virtual hiring event will be on the Feb. 22 for front of house candidates, and Feb. 23 for other employees.
