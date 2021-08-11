Eldorado Resorts-Caesars Entertainment

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you’re looking for a job, Caesars Entertainment is hiring!

The company is hosting a hiring event Thursday, Aug. 12 with more than 300 positions open. It’s happening at the employment center near Bally’s Casino from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Representatives from several Caesars properties will be at the event to hold interviews and job offers may be given on the spot.

Make sure to bring a resume and ID. You can fill out an application here

