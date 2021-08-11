LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you’re looking for a job, Caesars Entertainment is hiring!
The company is hosting a hiring event Thursday, Aug. 12 with more than 300 positions open. It’s happening at the employment center near Bally’s Casino from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Representatives from several Caesars properties will be at the event to hold interviews and job offers may be given on the spot.
Make sure to bring a resume and ID. You can fill out an application here.
