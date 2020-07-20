LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A massive casino deal in the works for more than a year is finalized.
Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment announced its official merger Monday morning. The deal creates the largest casino and entertainment company in the U.S.
“We are pleased to have completed this transformative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality. We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders,” Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg said in a statement. “Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our Team Members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth.”
Combined, the company owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight properties on the Las Vegas Strip.
The $17.3 billion deal was first announced in June 2019.
