LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment said it completed its sale of the Rio for $516.3 million on Thursday.
Caesars had previously announced the property would go up for sale in September to a New York-based real estate group. At the time, Caesars said in a statement that they will continue to operate the Rio under a lease for at least two years with a rent of $45 million.
Dreamscape Companies, which is owned and controlled by Eric Birnbaum, purchased the property. According to a release from Caesars, Birnbaum and Dreamscape will acquire, reposition and/or develop hospitality, residential, retail, gaming and entertainment assets for the Rio.
"The Rio will continue to be part of the Caesars Rewards network during the lease term, and the transaction is not expected to result in any changes to the guest experience," the company said. "The World Series of Poker will be hosted at the Rio in 2020 and hosting rights will remain with Caesars Entertainment thereafter."
(1) comment
Tear it down and build the baseball stadium.
