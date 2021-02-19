LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Will Burning Man be back this summer?
Organizers say they don't have an answer yet, but if it does happen, you can probably expect to see some COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Thiry-thousand people were recently surveyed about the event. About 66% of people said they would be interested in returning to Black Rock City if the public health situation allows. Three-quarters of people said they were happy to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures, including getting providing proof of vaccination and providing proof of a negative test result.
Organizers said a lot can still change in the next few months, so they won't commit to the annual event just yet. Event-goers should hear more from the Burning Man Project around the end of May.
Usually 80,000 people travel to Black Rock Desert for the event.
