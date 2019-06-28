LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bureau of Land Management's Las Vegas Field Office said it was seeking public opinion on a proposal to sell 61 parcels, or approximately 893.55 acres of public land, in the Las Vegas Valley.
Of the 61 parcels, 21 are located in the northwest part of the valley near Interstate 215 and State Route 157; five parcels in the southwest valley, east of the 215 near Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads; one parcel near 215 and Sunset Road; 24 parcels near Blue Diamond Road; seven by the 215 and Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Cactus Avenue; three parcels east of South Las Vegas Boulevard and south of the 215 and one by Interstate 15, south of the 215.
BLM said these parcels of land do not affect public access to outdoor recreational activities on public lands.
"Almost all of the parcels included in this sale are surrounded by private land and none of the parcels are used for public recreational access, thus the BLM has determined there is no anticipated impact to public recreational access from this proposed sale," the department said in a statement.
According to BLM, funds generated by the sale, approximately 85 percent, will be used throughout Nevada for projects such as parks, trails, capital improvements on federal lands, acquisition environmentally sensitive land, hazardous fuel reductions, landscape restoration projects and other natural areas.
Valley residents can submit their comments no later than Aug. 12, 2019, either by fax at 702-515-5023 or by mail. Written comments can be sent to 4701 North Torrey Pines Drive.
Anyone who submits comments to BLM about the parcels being sold must include contact information, including a phone number or an email address, the bureau said. The auction for the parcels of land is scheduled for Aug. 29 at 10 p.m. at the City of North Las Vegas Council Chambers.
BLM said anyone who wishes to participate in the sale must submit a guarantee deposit of $10,000 in the form of a check, bank draft, cashier's check or postal money order to the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management.
