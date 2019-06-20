LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas announced it would be offering free parking to local ticket purchasers, starting on June 19.
The venue said in a press release said local ticket holders will receive free parking at Brooklyn Bowl on the night of a show at any Caesars self-parking locations. Concertgoers need only to present their show ticket and a valid ID at the retail store cashier in order to redeem the offer.
"We couldn’t be more excited to provide free parking to local ticket purchasers," said Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Director of Marketing Chris Bitonti. "It is important to us that our guests enjoy their Brooklyn Bowl experience from beginning to end. Providing parking validation relieves any worry about parking fees and allows our guests to make the most of their night with us."
Parking validation is only available the night of the show, according to the venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.