LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A high-speed train connecting Las Vegas and Los Angeles is closer to reality.
Brightline Holdings announced Tuesday that it bought a 110-acre parcel in Las Vegas as the "future home" of Brightline West. The site on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard would be developed as a Las Vegas terminal. Brightline said it would have easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium and McCarran International Airport.
“We have continued our pioneering efforts throughout a period of unprecedented change to advance the development of Brightline West, and we now have secured our new home,” Brightline Holdings CEO Michael Reininger said. “Today’s announcement represents another important milestone for the project and is tangible evidence of our commitment and progress. The location and quality of the site matches our aspirations for what will be the showcase for new high-speed rail in the country.”
The proposed terminal station would include a 65,000 square-foot building, parking and connections to other ground transportation.
“The site affords us the size and optimum characteristics to fully execute our vision that will be anchored by the most convenient connection between two of the most significant markets in the West,” said Sarah Watterson, president and chief development officer of Brightline West. “Building upon our experiences in major Florida cities, we will now bring creativity, innovation and environmental focus to this new gateway for Las Vegas.”
The Las Vegas terminal will have access to Victor Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and Palmdale through station points and direct access via California Metrolink to parts of Los Angeles, including Union Station. Brightline officials recently delayed the project until 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
