LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Republican Party said its office was broken into on Friday, Sept. 27.

According to Chairman Dan Sajdak, the front door was kicked and some papers were tossed around the office. Nothing was taken.

The party's headquarters is located on the 4900 block of Alta Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

