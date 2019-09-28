LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Republican Party said its office was broken into on Friday, Sept. 27.
According to Chairman Dan Sajdak, the front door was kicked and some papers were tossed around the office. Nothing was taken.
The party's headquarters is located on the 4900 block of Alta Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.