LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The nation is facing a major shortage of braille teachers. Less than 10 percent of visually impaired people can read braille according to 2017 study by the National Federation of the Blind.
"It was hard in the beginning…to learn the braille system,” said Nevada Blind Center’s braille teacher, Cristobal Sotelo. “I kind of learned braille in English and in Spanish too."
Sotelo moved to Las Vegas after he lost his sight to a tumor as an infant. Unable to attend school in his home country of Mexico, schools in the valley opened the door to literacy through braille.
"Braille was the only way we could do our schoolwork," Sotelo said.
Sotelo said he noticed a decline in the mid 2000s. While there is a lack of teachers, he said current technology has also contributed to a lack of young people looking to learn the dying language.
"Technology can do things a lot better and a lot faster when it comes to braille,” said 28-year-old Gustavo Garcia, who lost his sight to a traumatic brain injury. “It's a different time. I think in Cristobal's time braille was absolutely necessary. That was the only mode of literacy for him. But nowadays the name of the game is very different."
Garcia said he learned the basics of braille but nothing further. He relies on his phone for all his reading. Able to convert textbooks and PDFs into voiceovers and even use apps like Be My Eyes to help him pick out a sweater in the morning.
"People who are fully sighted volunteer their time and whenever you're struggling to see something. You just go into the app and ask someone to help you.”
Garcia said braille has become less convenient in a world all about convenience. Books can take months to receive in braille and can come in multiple large volumes.
"You're not reading a book that's five pages. If you translate [a book] to braille, you can't even use a backpack. You're going to use a cart," said Garcia.
The National Braille Press found that only 30 percent of blind people are employed, but of that group, 90 percent read braille.
Both Garcia and Sotelo agree that braille needs to be preserved but most importantly advocate for more accessibility.
"It's just really hard. You never really know what's going to happen,” said Garcia. “Vision is so important and once it's gone, it's a tough world."
