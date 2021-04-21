LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Boyd Gaming is hosting an in-person career fair on Wednesday, April 28.
The event is happening at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in the Nevada Ballrooms from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.
Representatives from Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California and Fremont will be at the career fair.
More than 100 food and beverage positions will be available for:
- Prep cooks
- Line cooks
- Food servers
- Cashiers/Hosts
- Runners
- Bussers
Attendees are encouraged to bring an I.D. and come dressed professionally. On-site interviews and job offers will be taking place. Organizers recommend arriving early.
Open positions are also listed at www.boydcareers.com.
