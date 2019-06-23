LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an 8-year-old boy with autism was found dead in a backyard pool in the east valley on Saturday night.
He had been reported missing by family earlier in the evening.
Jacob Davis was initially reported missing on June 22 and was believed to have walked away from his home, located near East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive, around 5:15 p.m., police said.
By 11:15 p.m., Las Vegas police notified the public that Davis had been found unresponsive in a backyard pool on the 4400 block of Palm Grove Drive. Police said the pool water was murky and had low visibility.
Davis was pronounced dead on scene.
According to the missing persons flyer, Davis was reported missing and died on his eighth birthday.
Detectives are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning, according to Las Vegas police.
“You could hear the helicopter saying if you've seen Jacob please send him home,” neighbor Eric Patterson said.
Police knocked on doors on Saturday night and neighbors like Patterson came out to help.
“Myself, my mother in law, my wife, my father in law, we walked the whole area,” he said.
Patterson said almost everyone on the block has a pool so Metro police went door-to-door checking people’s backyards. More than five hours after neighbors started searching for Jacob, Metro police found the boy.
“We heard this blood curdling scream last night around 11 p.m. and we ran outside,” Patterson said. “It was the young boy's dad. You could hear him saying he passed away, he passed away. The dad was just sobbing uncontrollably.”
“One of the detectives came over and said that they found him,” Patterson said. “I asked why now, instead of earlier. Evidently, the pool was very very dirty, very murky.”
“Our hearts go out to that family, it's very very sad,” Patterson said.
How sad for the family, how does a 8 yo go missing on his birthday
