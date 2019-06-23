LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an autistic 8-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday evening was found dead in a backyard pool in the east valley.
Jacob Davis was initially reported missing on June 22 and was believed to have walked away from his home, located near East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive, around 5:15 p.m., police said.
By 11:15 p.m., Las Vegas police notified the public that Davis had been found unresponsive in a backyard pool on the 4400 block of Palm Grove Drive. Police said the pool water was murky and had low visibility.
Davis was pronounced dead on scene.
According to the missing persons flyer, Davis was reported missing and died on his eighth birthday.
Detectives are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning, according to Las Vegas police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.