LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 9-year-old boy was caught by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police driving his mother's car in the northwest valley on Sunday.
According to police, the boy took the car while his mother was in the shower. A concerned citizen spotted the child driving near Craig Road and Ivory Circle around 8:45 a.m. and called police.
The boy was pulled over near Craig Road and North Decatur Boulevard, however police said he and his mother live near Meadows Lane and Valley View Boulevard.
"I really thought it was a drunk driver," said Mark Cabigon. "That's why I was so cautious."
Cabigon witnessed the car swerving in and out of traffic. Video shows the kid narrowly missing other cars and the walls.
"I don't want an accident. That's why I waved my hands out the door. Trying to stop other drivers, warning them," he said. "It just melted my heart when I knew it was a kid."
He was released to his mother, who came and picked him up, police said. No citations were issued.
It was not immediately known "if the boy would be grounded or not," according to Metro Police.
