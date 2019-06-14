SPRINGDALE, UTAH (FOX5) -- Zion National Park officials said a 12-year-old boy and two adults were found stranded on a rock in the Virgin River at the Temple of Sinawava on Tuesday.
On June 11, at around noon, a search and rescue team found the adults and child and performed a swift water rescue, according to park officials. The boy had been wading in the river near the edge before getting swept away by the current.
The boy's mother went in after him, as did a second woman, park officials said. His mother was able to help him get onto a boulder and hold onto it for support. Bystanders were able to rescue the second woman and help SAR reach the mother.
"This incident highlights the need for personal attention to safety around stream courses throughout the region under high snowmelt conditions," said park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh.
Crews rescued the boy from the rock by using kayaks and ropes, officials said. No injuries were reported.
On April 1, Zion National Park closed the Virgin River, including the Narrows, due to rising and fast-flowing water due to snowmelt. Park officials said snowmelt closures usually last for about a month.
"This year’s increased precipitation has resulted in a flow rate that is still too high," park officials said. "Rangers caution that the water may look inviting, but at 210 cubic feet per second, it is powerful enough to sweep a visitor off their feet and into the strong current."
Officials said access to the river and the Narrows would remain closed until water levels went down.
