BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Two men were arrested after Boulder City police "shut down an unlicensed grow operation" within the city on Thursday.
Yongjun Tan and Cheng Zi were arrested in connection to the operation, according to law enforcement. Both men are facing a count each of possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and unlawful production/processing marijuana with 12 mature plants.
Both suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Boulder City police said they received a tip from a concerned citizen about a strange odor coming from an industrial condo located on the 1600 block of Ann Way. When officers arrived, they noted a strong marijuana smell.
"We've heard the campaign, 'See something, say something;' in this case, that singular voice helped prevent these drugs from hitting the streets," said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. "Once again, I am proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our law enforcement officers in fighting drug crime."
Tan and Zi were arrested as they exited the condo and before police could execute a search warrant, BCPD said. Once a warrant was obtained, police found about 800 marijuana plants at varying stages of growth.
Police also recovered approximately 6 pounds of processed marijuana.
Boulder City police asked for help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department's narcotics team to process the crime scene, officers said. Police believe Tan and Zi are connected to a larger, organized drug ring.
The marijuana bust occurred just days after several members and affiliates of the Brotherhood Motorcycle Club chapter of Las Vegas were arrested in connection to a methamphetamine operation.
