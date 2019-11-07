BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Several members of the Brotherhood Motorcycle Gang were arrested after an investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking operation, Boulder City police said.
Brotherhood MC members Robert "Great White" Fiedler, Ronald "Tin Man" Adler, Larry "Preacher" Fust, Tyler "Stoney" Glitch and Nicholas "Rooster" Bonsang were arrested in connection to the operation, according to BCPD.
Several non-MC members were also arrested in connection to the trafficking operation, police said. The non-members who were arrested were Jessica Boultinghouse, Lisa Bell, Kevin Martineck, Stephanie Bush and Michael Timmerman.
Those who were arrested, their charges are:
BROTHERHOOD MC MEMBERS
- FIEDLER - one count of selling a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance; eight counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act; six counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance; seven counts of selling a Schedule 1 controlled substance; one count of possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance and one count of trafficking a controlled substance between 14 to 28 grams.
- ADLER - four counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act, and three counts of selling a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
- FUST - one count of arrest for violating parole.
- GLITCH - seven counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance; two counts of possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance; eight counts of open or maintaining a place of sale, gift or use of a controlled substance and five counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
- BONSANG - one count of sexual assault against a child and one count of incest.
NON-MC MEMBERS
- BOULTINGHOUSE - four counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance; one count of possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance; seven counts of selling a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance; six counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and two counts of sell, supply or process a controlled substance.
- BELL - one count of possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance and one count of holding extra concentrated cannabis.
- MARTINECK - one count each of open or maintaining a place of sale, gift or use of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act and a tail lamp violation.
- BUSH - one count each of open or maintaining a place of sale, gift or use of a controlled substance, possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
- TIMMERMAN - two counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance; one count each of possession to sell a Schedule 1 controlled substance and selling a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
In October 2019, Boulder City police finished a 10-month investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking operation by the Brotherhood MC's Las Vegas chapter. According to BCPD, the club is a "self-purported 1 percent outlaw motorcycle club."
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section assisted in the operation. Members with the DEA's Task Force and the North Las Vegas Police Department also helped Boulder City police in the investigation.
Law enforcement began investigating Fielder, the club's president, which revealed that he had been trafficking multiple ounce quantities of meth on a weekly basis into Boulder City, police said.
Fielder allegedly created a distribution network that compromised several members of the motorcycle club, whereby he supplied meth to numerous customers in Boulder City, according to police.
On Oct. 29, BCPD and LVMPD executed multiple search warrants at two homes in Boulder City and one in Henderson. Police said officers seized seven firearms, approximately 281.2 grams of meth, 245.5 grams of marijuana concentrate and 1,947.5 grams of marijuana.
According to police, 10 suspects were arrested at three homes.
"Getting these guns and drugs off the streets is a priority of mine and of the dedicated Boulder City Police officers who worked this case," said Boulder City Chief of Police Tim Shea. "I also appreciate the support we received from other agencies to build the case against these suspects."
From Fielder's drug trafficking operation, Boulder City police also seized 685.9 grams of meth, 245.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, 1,947.5 grams of marijuana, one marijuana concentrate extraction lab, seized $1,425 in U.S. currency, a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis and one 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
