BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- In June 2019, a four-month investigation conducted by the Boulder City Police Department culminated in three arrests in connection to a drug trafficking organization.
According to a release from Boulder City police, the main target of the investigation was Robert Mestas. Investigators determined that Mestas' operation was trafficking several kilograms of methamphetamine on a weekly basis.
Mestas allegedly created a distribution network where he supplied meth to numerous customers in Las Vegas, Henderson and Boulder City in Southern Nevada, police said. Numerous undercover narcotics purchases were made by or conducted through Mestas at his Las Vegas home.
BCPD said officers purchased and/or seized a total of 1,892 grams of meth and secured arrest warrants for five suspects during their investigation.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's SWAT team was called in by Boulder City police to help search Mestas' residence. According to BCPD, Mestas and Clara Powers, another suspect in the investigation, left a 2002 BMW at the residence.
BCPD said a marked K9 officer on perimeter containment was able to conduct a vehicle stop at a nearby convenience store, and detained Mestas and Power in order for LVMPD SWAT to search their residence.
After searching the home, Boulder City police said officers recovered four firearms, $2,741 in U.S. currency, a vehicle and approximately 1,618.7 kilograms of meth. A mobile forgery lab was also found within the residence.
According to police, the lab would have been used to create false documents and credit cards. Numerous identification forms of fraud victims and additional stolen property were also found. Evidence recovered at the home allowed Las Vegas police to solve multiple burglaries.
"Boulder City may be a small community but it is not immune to the dangers of illicit drugs," said BCPD Chief Tim Shea. "Getting these drugs, guns and suspects off the streets of Boulder City could save lives. It certainly helps me sleep easier at night knowing we made a dent in the drug trade here."
A third associate in Mestas' operation, identified as Gordon Knighton by Boulder City police, was arrested.
Mestas is facing several charges, including six counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 drug, three counts of possessing a gun as a prohibited person, two counts of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and one count of operating or maintaining a place for unlawful sale, gift or use of a controlled substance.
According to Boulder City police, he was also rebooked for two counts of establish or possessing a forgery lab, trafficking a Schedule 1 drug and two counts of unlawful possession or use of a scanning device or reencoder.
Power is facing similar charges, Boulder City police said. She has been charged with trafficking a Schedule 1 drug, possessing a gun as a prohibited person, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and operating or maintaining a place for unlawful sale, gift or use of a controlled substance.
Knighton is facing a drug trafficking charge, and for violating his probation, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.