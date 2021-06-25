LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Boulder City woman is going to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and she is not letting a broken ankle take her eye off the podium.
Shooter Alexis Lagan qualified for the games in February 2020 to compete in the 10-meter air pistol and 25-meter sport pistol competitions. She is the first Olympian to hail from Boulder City.
Recently, Lagan slipped at home and broke her ankle. Right now, Lagan is working with the head of sports medicine at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado to try and recover from her injury before she heads off to Tokyo.
"Training is actually going just as good as I would hope," Lagan said. "I think this isn't going to be hinderance, it's just a little bump in the road."
The team would normally train at the Olympic site for a few weeks right before the games, but Lagan and Team USA will continue training in Colorado prior to leaving for Tokyo.
