BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Monsoon season for the Las Vegas area starts officially on Saturday and officials in Boulder City are reminding residents to be prepared.
This year's monsoon season starts June 15 and will last until September 30, city officials said. The National Weather Service said the Las Vegas area has already beat its yearly average rainfall total for 2019 at 4.7 inches.
On average, about 4.2 inches of rain falls annually in the Las Vegas Valley.
In 2018, the Las Vegas area received approximately .87 inches during monsoon season, which was slightly below the 1.01-inch average. According to officials, 1984 was the wettest monsoon season for the area, bringing in 4.16 inches of rain.
"Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office say they have yet to see signs of the monsoonal pattern forming in our area, and probably won’t until early July, so there is no way to accurately predict how much precipitation the area might receive this season," Boulder City officials said.
When the rain does start, Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson said residents should be cautious of washes, flood control channels and detention basins, which can turn deadly in a matter of seconds.
Attempts to drive across flooded roadways are considered bigger threats.
"People who drive through flood waters are balancing the temporary convenience of getting somewhere faster with the permanent inconvenience of dying," Nicholson said. "Don’t try it. It’s not worth the risk."
