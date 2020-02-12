BOULDER CITY (FOX5) – A Boulder City mother is using her love of science to inspire kids in the valley and beyond. Science mom, aka Jenny Ballif, started a kids science YouTube page after her son's school made some cuts to the science curriculum.
Baliff said she asked her son’s teacher to do fun experiments in the classroom once a week so the kids could get some extra time learning about science. She said the idea caught on and she started going classroom to classroom, school to school with her science experiments.
"I really wanted to share my love of science with more people. I felt like that was the best platform to reach a lot of people,” said Baliff. “I felt like I had made a big difference in the lives of students in these two schools in Boulder City by going every week and sharing science demonstrations. I really wanted to inspire more kids."
Ballif is a real scientist. She has a master’s in plant science with an emphasis in molecular biology.
“Teaching kids science was truly my passion,” said Ballif. “And so I started the YouTube channel in 2016 after I spent several years perfecting these demonstrations and lessons at my kids’ schools. Here I am three years later.”
Baliff is now a kids science YouTuber full time. She goes to CCSD classrooms for demonstrations. You can check out her page here.
