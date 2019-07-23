The Boulder City Little League baseball team is headed to regionals after winning the state title here in Nevada.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City's Little League team has a lot to be proud of -- but they're not finished yet.

The juniors team recently won the Nevada state title and will be participating the Western Region Championship Tournament, which begins Friday

The team will be traveling to compete in San Jose for nine days, but no lodging is provided for players and coaches, so a fundraising effort is underway.

