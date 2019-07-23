LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City's Little League team has a lot to be proud of -- but they're not finished yet.
The juniors team recently won the Nevada state title and will be participating the Western Region Championship Tournament, which begins Friday
The team will be traveling to compete in San Jose for nine days, but no lodging is provided for players and coaches, so a fundraising effort is underway.
Those wanting to donate may do so by clicking here.
