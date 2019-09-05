BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The Boulder Creek Golf in Boulder City was chosen as one of the 12 courses in the nation to host the PGA Jr. League Regional event this year.
The event at Boulder Creek Golf Club is scheduled for Sept. 14 and 15, the club said. Four co-ed All-Star teams of junior golfers, ages 13 and under, will compete to earn a spot in the 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship.
The championship will be held Oct. 11-14 at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
"The leadership and staff at Boulder Creek Golf Club continue to be innovative and welcoming in the great events and tournaments they offer," said Al Noyola, City Manager for Boulder City. "Our community is fortunate to have such a great club right here in our backyard."
The Junior League is open to the public, and the course will be open during the two days young golfers will be competing.
