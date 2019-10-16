BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City officials announced Tuesday the creation of a new task force to combat homelessness in the community.
According to a release, City Manager Al Noyola formed the task force comprised of eleven Boulder City employees, who came up with five recommended tasks:
- Enforcement of city ordinances
- Community engagement
- Updating city code
- Evaluating progress
- Possible creation of a court program for people experiencing repeated episodes of homelessness
City officials are considering a change to city code that would include "tightening up the camping rule to certain locations," the release said. The City of Las Vegas recently proposed an ordinance banning camping on public streets if shelter spaces are available.
“All City parks close at 10 p.m. for the safety and comfort of our community at large,” Parks and Recreation Manager Julie Calloway said in a statement. “Our first task is to make sure signage is properly displayed. The enforcement of this ordinance applies to anyone found in parks after hours.”
Boulder City does not currently have a homeless shelter.
