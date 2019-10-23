BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Warren Harhay, a Boulder City Councilman since 2017, died Tuesday night, according to a statement from the City of Boulder City.
City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said Harhay had been hospitalized for the past few months and attended the past City Council meetings by phone.
A statement from the city described Harhay as an "honorable man who listened to his constituents and voted in their best interest of the community as a whole."
According to his biography on the City of Boulder City website, Harhay previously served as a member of the White House Advisory Council and was a director of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.
He was also a volunteer in the American Red Cross Disaster Services and was a member of the Salvation Army advisory board.
Harhay had been married to his wife, Marcia Harhay, since 1967, the city said. They had three children and four grandchildren.
