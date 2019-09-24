BOULDER CITY (FOX5) – Families wanting to adopt a new four-legged family member will have a chance to do so without fees this weekend in Boulder City.
The not-for-profit Maddie’s Pet Project will partner with the Boulder City Animal Shelter will hold a two-day adoption event that will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28. All adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived, according to a news release.
Maddie's Pet Project will donate $200 to the shelter for each dog or cat that finds a new home during the event.
“This is a very generous incentive that will hopefully encourage many more to come by the Shelter and check out the animals we have available,” Boulder City Animal Control supervisor Ann Inabnitt said. “Our thanks go to Maddie’s Pet Project and to everyone who takes advantage of the opportunity.”
Although the fees will be waived, adoption criteria will remain in place, Inabnitt said. Those wishing to adopt must visit the shelter in person, and property records will be checked for all potential adoptees. The shelter will contact the landlords of those renting to confirm animals are allowed on the property.
The Boulder City Animal Shelter is at 810 Yucca St. in Boulder City. For more about the adoption event, call (702) 293-9283.
