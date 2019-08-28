BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City Animal Control announced 43 cats and three dogs had been recovered from a mobile home over the last week.
City officials did not release the location of the home or the owner's identity. The animals were taken to the Boulder City Animal Shelter and are in various stages of recovery, city officials said.
Three dogs were sent to a breed-specific rescue in good condition. According to city officials, six cats would be available for adoption this week, as well as 12 others after a short while.
"This week has been especially difficult for staff," said Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea. "There is an ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident."
The majority of cats taken into the shelter were feral or semi-feral, city officials said. Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt mentioned the shelter is working with rescue organizations and spay/neuter/health clinics around the valley to help the animals.
"Ann has established Boulder City Animal Shelter as a trusted animal welfare agency," said Al Noyola, City Manager of Boulder City.
Anyone who may suspect animals are being kept in unhealthy or unsafe environments were asked to contact their local Animal Control office:
- Clark County Animal Control (serves the Las Vegas area): (702) 455-7710
- Henderson Animal Control: (702) 267-4970
- North Las Vegas Animal Control: (702) 633-1750
- Boulder City Animal Control: (702) 293-9283
