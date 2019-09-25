BOULDER CITY, Nevada (FOX5) – Construction is underway at Boulder Beach Campground at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
The campground will undergo $1.5 million in improvements in the coming months, according to a news release.
Construction began Sept. 23 and will include the rehabilitation of sites 99-148, the release said. RV and tent sites will be made larger with concrete pads, and more accessible sites will be added. Roads throughout that part of the campground will be repaved.
The sites in Loops A, B, C and D, all recently renovated, will remain open during construction, the release said. Additional campsites are available nearby at Las Vegas Bay and Callville Bay.
Lake Mead RV Village is not affected and will remain open for RV camping.
Construction will occur Monday through Thursday, and the project is scheduled to be completed in March, the release said.
The Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act funded the project, the release said. The contractor is Viking Engineering and Construction from Portland, Oregon.
